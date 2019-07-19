Milling, Repaving To Close Lanes For 2 Days On Mount Comfort Road In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A portion of Mount Comfort Road near Rupple Road will have intermittent lane closures Saturday (July 20) and Monday (July 22).

The lane closures will run from the westernmost intersection of Rupple Road to the northern intersection with Rupple Road, where the new alignment is going in, said Jason Carte with the City of Fayetteville.

The road will be milled and repaved starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and going through 4 p.m. The closures will occur during those same hours on Monday. Traffic will be directed with flaggers and cones.

Weather could delay the project.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the construction zone.

The project comes as the city is working to complete the realignment of Rupple Road at that intersection. Carte said traffic is expected to move in two weeks to a portion of the new road as the other side of the boulevard is completed. Afterward, the Y intersection of Rupple at Mount Comfort will be torn out, and the Rupple traffic will meet Mount Comfort Road at the existing stoplight intersection.