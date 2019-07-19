Ninja Warrior Style Obstacle Course Comes To Farmington Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KFSM) — When you watch ninja warrior competitions, you kind of want to be one of those athletes and now you can. Now all you have to do is go to Creekside Park in Farmington to see if you have what it takes to be a ninja warrior and it's free.

Even though the padding hasn`t been put down to protect you if you fall, people are still coming to test their ninja skills.

“I`m in awe at a lot of things they do, and so this will give us and many many others a chance to be ninja warriors. Even though no one cares we can practice out here and think that we are one of them,” Derric Abrecht said.

Derric Abrecht runs extensively and does aerobic and anaerobic workouts every day to stay in shape.

“Physical fitness is a very big part of each day for me and my wife and for many others in Farmington, so I`m excited to have this right here in our hometown to be able to take advantage of this and not have to go someplace else,” he said.

The Fitcore Extreme Obstacle Course cost more than $200,000, which is more expensive than your run of the mill park equipment, but Mayor Ernie Penn said they know it will be well worth the extra money.

“We did a lot of research, got a lot of input from people in the community and they were excited to have something for the adults because the kids have all the good things, so they really wanted to have something for the adults to have where they could come workout if they wanted to,” Penn said.

The City of Farmington hopes this attraction will bring people from all across Northwest Arkansas and will help with their economic development.

The expansion of Creekside Park was made possible by the 2017 bond issue voters passed. The 32 acres will include a new disc golf course, pavilion, tennis and basketball court. The grand opening for the park will be later this summer.