× O’Grady Named To Mackey Award Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Cheyenne O’Grady returns for his senior season as the biggest threat for the Arkansas passing game and he picked up a preseason honor just weeks before the Razorbacks hit the field for the start of fall camp.

The Fayetteville native was named to the initial John Mackey Award watch list, which is given to the nation’s best tight end.

O’Grady tied for the team lead with 30 receptions and led the team with six touchdowns and accounted for 400 receiving yards. His 13.3 yards per catch average was second on the team in 2018 is the leader among players back for the 2019 season.

For his career, O’Grady has 48 catches for 503 yards and seven touchdowns.