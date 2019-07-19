Pack Of Dogs Attacks, Kills Man On Memphis Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 40-year-old man was attacked and killed by a pack of dogs on a Memphis street Thursday, police said.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to East Belle Haven and Meadowbrook in southwest Memphis.

They found a man near that intersection with lacerations all over his body. He was taken in critical condition to Regional One, where he later died.

Police say they found “multiple aggressive dogs” across the street, and were told those dogs were responsible for the attack.

Memphis Animal Services took five dogs from the property. Police are continuing to investigate.