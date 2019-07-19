× Razorbacks Picked Last In SEC West By Media

HOOVER, Ala. (KFSM) – Coming off their first 10-loss season in program history, it comes as little surprise that Arkansas was picked to finish last in the SEC West in 2019.

Arkansas received just 343 points from the media in the SEC West preseason poll, which was seventh of the seven team division. Alabama was predicted as the division winner as the garnered 253 of the total 260 first place votes and total 1,813 points. LSU was picked to finish second and earned five first place votes.

Georgia was predicted to win the SEC East as they picked up 233 first place votes and earned nearly 300 points more than Florida.

SEC West

1. Alabama (253) 1,789 pts

2. LSU (5) 1,499 pts

3. Texas A&M 1,268 pts

4. Auburn (1) 1,090 pts

5. Mississippi State (1) 769 pts

6. Ole Miss 504 pts

7. Arkansas 343 pts

SEC East

1. Georgia (233) 1,789 pts

2. Florida (21) 1,499 pts

3. Missouri (3) 1,149 pts

4. South Carolina (1) 883 pts

5. Tennessee (1) 804 pts

6. Kentucky (1) 798 pts

7. Vanderbilt 358 pts