Some Ragu Pasta Sauces Recalled Due To Possible Plastic Contamination

(CNN) — Before you break open a jar of Ragu pasta sauce for your Sunday dinner, take a look to make sure it’s not part of a new recall.

Mizkan America, the company that makes Ragu, announced a recall of several kinds of sauce, citing concerns that some were contaminated with fragments of plastic.

The types of sauce in question include three varieties of Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion in both 45-ounce and 66-ounce sizes, according to a notice issued Friday by the US Food and Drug Administration. The list also includes 66-ounce bottles of Old World Style Traditional and Old World Style Meat.

There have been no reports of injuries or complaints from consumers, the FDA says. If you find one of these sauces in your cabinet or refrigerator, Mizkan asks you to throw it out and not eat any of it.

The sauces were produced between June 4 and 8, and Mizkan has kept the majority of the jars made during the production run under its control. But for the jars that made it to nationwide distribution, the company says, it has contacted retailers to make sure they are removed from shelves.

The pasta sauces being recalled bear the cap codes JUN0620YU2, JUN0520YU2, JUN0620YU2, JUN0420YU2 and JUN0520YU2.

If you bought one of the sauces being recalled, Mizkan is offering replacement coupons to customers who call its customer service line, (800) 328-7248.