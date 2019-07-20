Arkansas Man Buys Lottery Tickets To Break $100 Bill, Wins $50K Lottery Prize

On Friday, a Paragould man bought three lottery tickets so he could break a $100 bill, and ended up winning a lottery prize worth $50,000.

Jason Jones played the ‘s $20 instant-ticket game. He bought his ticket from the EZ Mart at 913 E. 9th Street in Mountain Home.

Jones first won $20, and used that $20 to buy another instant-ticket and then won $100.

Out of the three instant-tickets Jones initially purchased, he saved the $50K Blowout ticket for last. When he scratched away at the $50K Blowout ticket and saw the six prize amounts totaling $50,000, he says he was dumbstruck.

“I scratched part of the bonus box first and revealed $10, so I thought I only won $10. While scratching the remaining of the ticket, I looked a little bit closer and saw a lot of zeros. I decided to scratch the rest of the bonus box, and it revealed $10,000,” Jones said. “I soon realized this game had the top prize. Even though I purchased the ticket, I was still in disbelief but made sure to sign the back of the ticket!”

Jones plans to invest in his business and pay bills with his winnings.