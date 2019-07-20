Arkansas Unemployment Rate Touches All-Time Low Of 3.5%

ARKANSAS (TB&P) — Arkansas’ jobless rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.5% in June, matching the state’s all-time low first touched twice in 2017 and 2018 as employment levels across the state peaked for the fifth straight month, state Division of Workforce Services officials reported Friday (July 19).

Closing out the first half of 2019 with growth in a continuing strong job market in Arkansas, state labor force data shows the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined from 3.6% in May to 3.5% in June. Arkansas’ civilian labor increased by 741, a result of 1,949 additional employed and 1,208 fewer unemployed Arkansans, according to job data produced by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and released by DWS.

“Arkansas’ unemployment rate declined to 3.5% in June, setting a new record low,” noted Arkansas BLS Program Operations Manager Susan Price. “The addition of 1,949 employed Arkansans also set a new record, with employment reaching record high levels for the last five consecutive months.”

