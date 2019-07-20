Fayetteville Police And Community Come Together For ‘Cops And Cones’ Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — July is national ice cream month, and people in Fayetteville took a chance to cool down Saturday (July 20) by sharing a scoop with their local police department.

Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department handed out cones of ice cream at Burton's Creamery during a "Cop and Cones" event. It gave them a chance to connect with the community while also sharing a sweet treat.

Several families showed up to join in on the fun.

"Most people know cops like donuts, but we also like ice cream. Because we know the difference between right and wrong and it's right to like ice cream. So, we're just out interacting with the public. That's very important to us and our police department to get out here with our people and interact with them," Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said.

The event lasted for about two hours and was free for anyone to attend.