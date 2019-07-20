Firefly Fling Festival In Fayetteville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- Thousands of people gathered at the Botanical Gardens of The Ozarks for the Firefly Fling Festival Saturday (July 20). The highly anticipated event allows families to come and enjoy live music, crafts, and more.

The event encouraged those attending to come dressed in fairy or woodland creature costumes for an evening in the garden.

Summer Night came to the event with her family and she said she enjoys seeing the parents and grandparents dress up for the festival.

“I love looking at the costumes that the little kids are wearing," Night said. "The adults are wearing them too which is awesome.”

The Firefly Fling also showcased live music by the Firefly Fling Band and The Odds. After the sun went down fire dancers put on a show as families set out lawn chairs and picnic blankets.