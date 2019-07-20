Gateway Park In Fort Smith On Schedule For Fall Opening, First National Adds To Its Donation

FORT SMITH, Ark. (TB&P) —The multi-colored building that once housed AC Taylors Mobile Service Station where Rogers and Garrison Avenue join converge has been demolished and foundation work has started on Gateway Park in downtown Fort Smith.

The project is on schedule for a late September/early October opening, said John McIntosh with 64.6 Downtown.

First National Bank of Fort Smith announced Thursday (July 18) it would double its original pledge to the park and donated $50,000 to 64.6 Downtown for the park’s development.

“When the park was first conceived, we pledged $25,000. That was when there was going to be one statue (of Judge Isaac Parker). Now that there are going to be three — three pillars of the history of Fort Smith, we wanted to make that donation $50,000,” said Sam T. Sicard, president and CEO of First National Bank.

