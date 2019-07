Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday will be the hottest day of the year for most of us with temperatures closing in on 100º and heat index values climbing closer to 110º.

The much anticipated cold front will arrive on Sunday evening into Monday morning. It appears the best chance for rain will be early in the day Monday.

Cooler weather is expected for most of next week with highs in the 80s and low in the 60s.

-Garrett