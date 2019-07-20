Inmate Escapes McAlester Prison, May Have Left In Vehicle

Christopher Jacobs.

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says an inmate at the minimum-security Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester has escaped.

A DOC news release says 39-year-old Christopher Jacobs was discovered missing around 10 a.m. Saturday.

The department says other inmates told investigators Jacobs walked away from the unfenced prison and got into a vehicle that then left the area.

Jacobs was serving a five year sentence for grand larceny, burglary, false impersonation, possession of stolen property and vehicle theft.

