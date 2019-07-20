Le Flore County Collision Sends 4 People to Hospital

LE FLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — Friday night (July 19th) around 8:30 P.M., a man in a 2017 Dodge Journey was travelling southbound on county road Old Indian Highway when he failed to stop at a stop sign.

He pulled out and immediately struck the driver of a 2006 Pontiac.

The driver of the Pontiac was pinned for up to an hour and had to be rescued by fire crews.

All of those involved in last night’s wreck were transported to local hospitals for internal injuries. Their condition is not known at this time.