Northside High School Alumni Protest Changes To The School’s Appearance

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) —Protesters assembled in the street outside Northside High School Saturday (July 20) to oppose changing the look of the school.

Many of the protesters were Northside alumni pushing to block changes to the appearance of the historic building.

The group held signs and now have a petition circulating.

Northside administrators have said they will be adding a 9th-grade freshman center to the front of campus, and that the addition will add more security to the building.

The group of alumni told 5NEWS the building should remain the same.

"You can add additions to the school but not something that changes the facade that has been there for 91 years," Northside alumni Sheila Geren said.

Northside administrators also said what is just a parking lot now will soon be home to a brand new competition gym for the championship-winning Grizzlies.

Construction is set to begin in 2020.