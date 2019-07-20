Premier Of ‘Max Winslow And The House Of Secrets’ Brings Northwest Arkansas To the Big Screen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A movie filmed in Northwest Arkansas brought out some big stars to its premiere in Bentonville on Saturday (July 20).

The film "Max Winslow and the House of Secrets" features multiple areas across Northwest Arkansas. Its premiere was held at the Skylight Cinema in Bentonville where local representatives and Hollywood actors gathered for the viewing.

The director of the film, Sean Olson, describes it as a fantasy movie the whole family could enjoy.

Saturday's red carpet event featured some fo the cast and crew along with Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Sen. John Boozman along with many other local representatives.

Some of the scenes were filmed at Bentonville High School, the War Eagle Bridge, and homes across the area.

Emery Kelly, who plays the role of Aiden in the film, is also known for his roles in Disney Channel shows and the award-winning Netflix series "Alexa & Katie." He spoke with 5NEWS about why he believes the arts movement in Arkansas benefits local youths.

"There's probably so many kids in Arkansas right now that want to do this. That want to be an actor. That want to be a singer...and I think it's really cool that the community is giving people the opportunity to do that," Emery Kelly said.

The movie's director said not only will you see familiar places on the big screen, but you might see familiar faces too. He says many extras and local actors were cast from here in Northwest Arkansas.

Chad Michael Murry, best known for his role in the TV series "One Tree Hill," also stars in the movie.