WATCH: Scorching Heat This Weekend

The weather pattern hasn’t changed, so we continue to stay hot, humid, and sunny. Relief is on the way as a cold front moves late Sunday night.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The combination of hot temperatures, humidity, and sunshine has resulted in heat advisories across the area this afternoon. Feel-like temperatures will be reaching 105 to 110 degrees.

HEAT INDEX

Feel-like temperatures will be in the triple digits. With this type of heat, it's important to limit time outside and stay hydrated.

HOUR BY HOUR

Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the low 90s in Northwest Arkansas. Expect more sunshine than clouds today.

The River Valley will climb into the mid 90s in the afternoon. There will be abundant sunshine and a few wispy clouds in the sky.

-Sabrina