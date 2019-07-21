Benton County Sheriff’s Deputy SUV Damaged During Accident Involving Another Vehicle

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene of an accident involving a Benton County Sheriff’s Deputy and another vehicle.

Arkansas State Police, Gravette Police and the Gravette Fire Department were on the scene of the accident on Hwy. 549 between Bentonville and Hiwasse.

A Benton County Sheriff’s Deputy’s SUV was damaged in the wreck that involved another vehicle. It is unclear at this time if there were any injuries.

Both vehicles were being towed away as 5NEWS crews arrived on the scene. Law enforcement officers are not giving any details about the cause of the accident at this time.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday (July 21).

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.