Blast Of Cooler Air On The Way

Get ready for much-needed relief from the heat. A strong cold front encompassing most of the United States will be swinging through Arkansas and Oklahoma on Monday, knocking down temperatures into the 80s with barely any humidity. This is expected to last for most of the upcoming work week with warmer air returning next weekend.

VIDEO FORECAST

WEATHER SET-UP

Cooler, denser air from the north will push the current heat wave all the way to the Gulf Coast. In it’s place high temperatures will be in the 80s.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS: Low 80s

RIVER VALLEY: Mid 80s

As the front swings through, it will spark showers and storms. Some could be possibly strong with gusty winds overnight with leftover scattered showers throughout Monday.

HUMIDITY DROP

The dew point will be bottoming out in the mid-to-upper 50s. That will make the air feel much more like spring or fall.

RAIN CHANCES: SHOWERS AND STORMS

Two waves of rain are possible overnight and into Monday. A line of weakening storms will move south from Missouri into Northwest Arkansas and eventually into the River Valley. They will most likely lose a lot of steam as they cross the state-line, so the farther south you live, the smaller chance for a storm you have. Later into late Monday morning and throughout the afternoon, scattered light showers are possible until front fully swings through. Dry skies are expected by Monday night.

Some storms overnight pushing south may be severe. There is a Level 1 (Marginal) Severe Risk for most of Northwest Arkansas. Gusty winds would be the primary threat.

Isolated storms will push south through the morning drive on Monday.

-Matt