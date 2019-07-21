Darren McFadden facing charges from January arrest

(CBS) — Former NFL running back Darren McFadden is facing charges from a January 2019 arrest that could result in him spending up to two years in jail and paying $8,000 in fines if he is convicted.

According to TMZ Sports, prosecutors have charged McFadden with resisting arrest and a DUI with a blood alcohol content greater than or equal to 0.15, which is nearly twice the legal limit (0.8). Both charges are Class A misdemeanors in Texas and each carries a possible punishment of one year in jail and $4,000 in fines. McFadden is due in court in October to face the charges at which point he will learn his fate.

McFadden was originally arrested in the Dallas area back in January for drunk driving according to TMZ Sports. Their report indicates that the running back was caught asleep at the wheel at a drive-thru window of a Whataburger and that McFadden resisted arrest to the degree that both his driver and passenger side windows were smashed in the incident.

He was released on bond shortly after his arrest but was booked for both DWI and resisting arrest for the incident. McFadden did not deal with any legal issues or prior arrests during his career, making this his first run-in with the law as an NFL player. However, this arrest could still bring about fairly serious consequences.

