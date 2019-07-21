Fayetteville Police Still Searching For 2017 Hit-And-Run Suspect Who Killed A Mother On Her Way To Work

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — It’s been two years since Tara Elizabeth Pritchett was hit and killed while riding her scooter to work, and the unknown suspect is still on the loose.

According to police, Pritchett, who was just 23-years-old, was struck by an unknown vehicle about 4:38 a.m. near Persimmon Street and Salem Road on July 21, 2017.

Fayetteville Police are still searching for the hit-and-run suspect so they can bring closure to Pritchett’s family.

At the time, Pritchett’s son was only 4-years-old.

If you have any information that can help solve this case in any way, you’re asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3520. The case number is 2017-59468. Callers can remain anonymous.