Few Storms Sunday Night

A line of heavy rain and storms is moving south towards Northwest Arkansas. However they are weakening over time, and will most likely be leftover isolated showers for the River Valley in the early morning hours on Monday. TIMING: NWA (11:30AM-3AM), RIVER VALLEY (2AM-5AM). Additional stray showers are possible afterwards the rest of the morning and into the afternoon.

The main threats will be gusty winds and some pockets of hail. However these storms will fizzle away as they continue to push south around 30 MPH. The strongest cells are located on the western flank of the line. We are noticing the gust front push out faster than the storms themselves, which may lead to further weakening.

More showers are possible throughout Monday as the cold front sweeps through Arkansas and Oklahoma.