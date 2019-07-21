Hogs Add Duo Of Knoxville 3-Star Recruits To 2020 Class
FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – From the hours of 11:00 PM to 8:00 AM, most people are sound asleep. But those close to the Razorback football program were surely celebrating after landing two 3-star recruits out of Knoxville West.
Linebacker Drew Francis made the announcement first, tweeting out a late-night commitment at 11:27 PM Saturday evening.
The 6’3″, 240-pounder also held offers from Missouri, Indiana, Wake Forest, Arizona, Memphis, and more. Last year, Edwards tallied more than 100 tackles including six sacks, on top of a fumble recovery and a touchdown.
Edwards has been impressing since his sophomore campaign – where he earned Region 3-5A Defensive Lineman of the Year honors after a stellar season of 78 tackles, including 28 for loss and 12 sacks.
Edwards joins Blayne Toll as the second defensive end commitment in the 2020 class.
Francis and Edwards, friends since the seventh grade, are the 12th and 13th verbal commitments to the Arkansas’ 2020 recruiting class.