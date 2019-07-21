× Hogs Add Duo Of Knoxville 3-Star Recruits To 2020 Class

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – From the hours of 11:00 PM to 8:00 AM, most people are sound asleep. But those close to the Razorback football program were surely celebrating after landing two 3-star recruits out of Knoxville West.

Linebacker Drew Francis made the announcement first, tweeting out a late-night commitment at 11:27 PM Saturday evening.

The 6’2″ 200-pounder also had offers from Vanderbilt, Missouri, Texas A&M, Arizona, Purdue, and Western Kentucky. Coming in as the No. 30 overall recruit from Tennessee, Francis racked up 89 tackles during his junior campaign – including 18 for loss and 7.5 sacks. He’s also experienced stopping the ball – blocking a field goal and a punt. Francis marks the first linebacker out of the 2020 class to commit to Arkansas – not including Jashaud Stewart whose position is yet to be determined with the Hogs. Just a few hours later at 7:10 AM, Francis’ high school teammate in defensive end Tyrece Edwards also announced he would be sporting the cardinal and white next season.

@coachchadmorris @CoachSCaldwell @CoachJohnChavis pic.twitter.com/QHnUXUEZOc — Tyrece/ #TNGS (@edwardstyrece13) July 21, 2019 The 6’3″, 240-pounder also held offers from Missouri, Indiana, Wake Forest, Arizona, Memphis, and more. Last year, Edwards tallied more than 100 tackles including six sacks, on top of a fumble recovery and a touchdown. Edwards has been impressing since his sophomore campaign – where he earned Region 3-5A Defensive Lineman of the Year honors after a stellar season of 78 tackles, including 28 for loss and 12 sacks. Edwards joins Blayne Toll as the second defensive end commitment in the 2020 class.

Francis and Edwards, friends since the seventh grade, are the 12th and 13th verbal commitments to the Arkansas’ 2020 recruiting class.