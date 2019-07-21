Meet The Arkansas Native Who Helped Put Man On The Moon

When Neil Armstrong took those first few steps on the moon, an Arkansas native was back at mission control, helping make it possible.

Ed Jeter was born in Montgomery County. He’s 81 years old now, but when that giant leap for mankind was taken, he was a bright-eyed engineer at NASA.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 50 years,” Jeter exclaimed. “How could that be possible?”

On the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, Jeter wore a NASA hat and a shirt with the Apollo 11 emblem.

“We made it,” he said. “And I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Jeter said he worked in the Space Environment Simulation Lab running tests and building rockets for the Apollo missions.

“It didn’t make me rich,” he said. “It didn’t make me famous. But I take a certain pride in being there.”

Jeter said he was watching from mission control when those first steps on the moon were taken.

50 years later, Jeter said the moon landing is a moment that should unite everyone on this blue earth.

“It should affect us profoundly,” he said. “We realize that everyone who has ever lived is there.”

Jeter said he never doubted they would put a man on the moon.