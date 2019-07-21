WATCH: One More Hot Day, Then Relief

We have one more day of dangerous heat, then an unseasonably strong cold front moves in overnight. The big weather story will change to cooler temperatures, less humidity, and some rain.

Heat advisories are still in effect across the area today. Feel-like temperatures will climb into the triple digits.

HOUR-BY-HOUR

Northwest Arkansas will quickly climb into the 80s and reach the 90s by lunch time. Highs will be in the low 90s.

The River Valley will see highs in the mid 90s this afternoon. Humidity and sunshine will make it feel even hotter.

RELIEF FROM THE HEAT

A cold front moves through early Monday morning. Some rain is possible as it moves through. Clouds will stick around through the rest of Monday. The biggest change is cooler temperatures. Winds from the north will drop humidity significantly.

-Sabrina