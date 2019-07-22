Arkansas Farm Bureau Leader Says Farmers Will Rebound From Tariffs, Rains And Floods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (TB&P) —Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach announced earlier this month that he won’t seek a new term as the agriculture voice’s top leader. Veach said it is time for new leadership in an organization that he’s held major roles in for two decades.

“I struggled with it [not running] quite a bit, and I prayed about it a lot. And I think that’s what I need to be doing,” Veach said. “I’ve been on the board for 20 years, five of those years as vice president, and this is my 11th year as president. And I just felt like that that needs to continue to move along, and so I decided that I would not run again, and let some of those other good leaders, that’s behind me, to move up into that position.”

In an interview with Talk Business & Politics, Veach said that recent hits to Arkansas farmers from excessive rains across the Delta to flooding in the River Valley have compounded an already difficult situation in the ag industry due to two years of trade wars.

