Lingering pockets of rain will continue into the evening on Monday for locations south of I40 followed by a clearing trend area-wide later this evening.

Cooler weather will prevail for most of the week with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

On Wednesday morning we could get close to record lows in NW Arkansas with clear skies and calm winds; some locations could bottom out 50s.

-Garrett