Fayetteville Visitors Center Reopens After Renovations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Fayetteville visitors will soon be able to enjoy a revamped Experience Fayetteville Visitors Center, where they can learn about things to do and see in Fayetteville and Northwest Arkansas.

The Visitors Center is located on the downtown Square and has been closed since March for renovations.

Experience Fayetteville Executive Director Molly Rawn says the center was redesigned to focus more on information and guest experience.

“Besides being the definitive source of what to do in Fayetteville and the region, we want the Experience Fayetteville Visitors Center to be a place guests can have fun and be inspired,” Rawn said. “We want people to walk in and immediately get a sense of our community and what makes Fayetteville amazing.”

The new center features large-scale art and neon messaging, as well as video and maps showcasing attractions throughout Fayetteville and Northwest Arkansas.

It will also have merchandise specific to both Fayetteville and Northwest Arkansas including locally made items.