Fort Smith’s U.S. Marshals Museum Extends Fundraising Efforts Into Northwest Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The U.S. Marshals Museum is expanding fundraising efforts into Northwest Arkansas.

The museum will host a "Meet the Marshals Museum" event in Rogers tonight (July 22) from 6-7:30 p.m.

The event will be held at the Rogers Historical Museum. It is free and open to the public and will allow attendees to learn more about what is happening at the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. The meeting will also be a fundraiser.

Alice Alt, president of the U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation, says this event is a great way for people to hear what is happening in Fort Smith.

"When we do events like a 'Meet the Marshals Museum,' of course it's for fundraising and it's to make sure the people understand what's happening at the museum and to hear the facts from us and to really create that community opportunity and those partnerships," she said.

The museum will also host a Hall of Honor building dedication in September. The museum hopes to open in 2020.