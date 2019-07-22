× Harris On Butkus Award Watch List For 2nd Straight Year

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – For the second consecutive season, Arkansas’s top linebacker is on a national preseason watch list.

De’Jon “Scoota” Harris was named to the Butkus Award watch list, along with 39 other of the country’s best linebackers.

Harris topped the SEC in both total (118) and solo tackles (62) as a junior, one season after posting 115 tackles. The campaign resulted in an AP All-SEC Second Team honor.

The Harvey, Louisiana native added two sacks, nine tackles for loss, one forced fumble and another recovered.

After opting to return for his senior season, Harris was named Preseason All-SEC Second Team last week at SEC Media Days.

Harris is the fourth Razorback named to a preseason watch list after defensive lineman Sosa Agim (Bednarik), tight end Cheyenne O’Grady (Mackey)& running backs Devwah Whaley & Rakeem Boyd (Doak Walker).