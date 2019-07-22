Man, Woman Found Shot To Death In Texarkana Home

Posted 11:12 am, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:13AM, July 22, 2019

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — Police say two people have been found shot to death inside a northeast Texas home and investigators are trying to determine who killed the man and woman and why.

A Texarkana police statement says officers late Sunday night responded to a report of a shooting at a house after a friend discovered the bodies and called 911.

Police spokesman Shawn Vaughn on Monday said no one has been arrested in the case being investigated as a double homicide. Vaughn identified the victims as 38-year-old Endsley Robinson III of Texarkana, Arkansas, and 34-year-old Patrice Danielle Williams of Texarkana, Texas.

Autopsies have been ordered. Texarkana police didn’t immediately provide further details Monday.

