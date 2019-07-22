New Road Project In Lowell Should Help With Traffic Flow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL, Ark. (KFSM) — A new project is underway in Lowell that will soon help ease the dreaded Northwest Arkansas commute for many.

Officials broke ground Monday (July 22) on a project called the Dixieland Road Expansion which will connect south Dixieland Road to West Apple Blossom Road.

"It will allow a lot of people to get where they need to go a lot faster," said Raymond Burns, President and CEO for the Rogers/Lowell Chamber of Commerce.

The project will only add about seven-tenths of a mile to that stretch of road, but it's said to ease some of the heavy traffic in the area, especially those who work at J.B. Hunt, Arvest or who live near Dixieland Road.

"Along with 71B, I-49, and the new Dick Trammel Highway, this is just gonna add to the convenience of folks being able to get to where they need to be," Burns said. "With the trails and the sidewalks that are anticipated hopefully folks will be able to ride to work, walk to work and it will be a great place for family recreation as well."

Burns says the project has been in the works for about five years and will also bring many more business opportunities to the area when it's complete.

"We do know that there will be a number of businesses that will move into this area to take advantage of the sheer mass that comes to work every day here at J.B. Hunt," Burns said.

Lowell Mayor Chris Moore agrees that it will benefit a lot of people in Northwest Arkansas.

"We got a100 acres next to Fortune 500 company that is available for development," Moore said. "That’s something that we don’t have. It’s similar to what Bentonville and Walmart have, well our Walmart is J.B. hunt and we need to do everything we possibly can to take advantage of that."

The project is said to take about 300 days and should be completed by early next year, weather permitting. The cost of the project is just under $5 million.