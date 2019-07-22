Opening Date Set For Arkansas’ First Torchy’s Tacos

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A famous Texas taco shop has announced the opening date of its first-ever Arkansas location.

Torchy’s Tacos which originated in Austin, Texas announced plans earlier this year for the new restaurant in Fayetteville.

It will host a grand opening party on Monday, August 5, and will be giving away free tacos, green chile queso, beverages and much more. The event is open to the public and details are available here.

The taco shop is set to fully open on Wednesday, August 7, where customers can enter for a chance to win free tacos for a year.

Construction began in January on MLK between Andy’s Frozen Custard and Take Five Oil Change. Torchy’s is also set to open a Rogers location in late 2019.

The taco shop was ranked Business Insider’s best chain restaurant in December.