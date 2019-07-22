Parrot Island Waterpark Hosts 4th Annual Military Appreciation Day

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Parrot Island Waterpark is hosting its fourth annual Military Appreciation Day this weekend.

The all-day celebration will be on Sunday (July 28) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m at the water park in Fort Smith.

The event honors and recognizes all member of the Armed Forces including both active duty and veterans.

All military personnel will receive free admission and a concessions voucher. Military members immediate families will get into the park for 50% off and other discounts throughout the day.

The day will open with an honors ceremony followed by the Military Parrot Games, where military members can compete for the Champion’s Parrot Cup. The day will end with an awards ceremony.

The event is open to the public and regular admission fees apply.