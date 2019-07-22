Police Investigating Possible Homicide In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are investigating a possible homicide in Fort Smith.

Officer Aric Mitchell with FSPD says they received a call right before 6 p.m. about a man who showed up to a house on the 1400 block of North Greenwood Ave. bleeding and looking for help. He died after being transported to an area hospital. The man's identity has not been released.

It is unclear at this time what happened. There are no suspects and no arrests have been made at this moment.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.