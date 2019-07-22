× Presidential Hopeful Beto O’Rourke Coming to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — The Democratic Party of Arkansas and Chairman Michael John Gray announcing Monday morning (July 22) that former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke will be visiting the natural state next month. O’Rourke is a candidate for U.S. President in the 2020 election.

O’Rourke will deliver the keynote address at the Democrats’ Clinton Dinner during their Third Annual Summer Gathering in Little Rock on August 17, 2019.

“Representative O’Rourke’s passion and energy are undeniable,” said Chairman Gray. “In 2018, his campaign redefined what’s possible in the South, and he has continued to harness progressive energy in his presidential campaign. We are excited to host him in the Natural State.”

“I’m looking forward to joining everyone at this year’s Clinton Dinner,” said Rep. O’Rourke. “We believe in building a grassroots campaign that organizes everywhere, brings everyone in, and writes no state off — and we believe that people throughout Arkansas are critical to making it happen.”

The Clinton Dinner anchors the Democratic Party of Arkansas’s annual week-long Summer Gathering. Events during the week include A Naturally Blue Evening with Arkansas Democrats on Thursday, August 15 and the DPA Block Party on Friday, August 16. Past speakers at these events include Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, Representative Grace Meng, Governor Steve Bullock, Governor John Bel Edwards, Secretary of State of Kentucky Alison Lundergan Grimes, and Secretary of State of Missouri Jason Kander.

Beto O’Rourke served Texas’ 16th congressional district for three terms. He ran for U.S. Senate against incumbent Ted Cruz in 2018, but was defeated.