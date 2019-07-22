Road Closure In Fayetteville Could Impact Daily Commute

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A road closure on a stretch of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. could impact travel time this week.

Crews with the Transportation Division will be milling and laying an asphalt overlay on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville between South School Avenue (U.S. 71B) and South College Avenue.

The road work will begin each morning at 6 a.m. and wrap up every afternoon at 4 p.m.

The road will be closed to traffic while crews are working, but people who live in the area will be allowed through as needed. The project is expected to wrap up on Friday (July 26).

Ozark Regional Transit’s Route 20 will be affected by the work. The three stops closest to the construction area are South School Avenue at 7th Street, South College Avenue at MLK Boulevard and South Gregg Avenue at MLK Boulevard. An updated schedule and map can be found here.

There will be detour signs in the area and crews will be working to minimize traffic delays, but it is still a good idea to allow for extra travel time.

Rain could delay or extend the estimated work time.

Prior to the asphalt placement, oil will be sprayed on the road. While it is possible to drive on this, drivers should move slowly and with care, as driving fast will throw oil on the vehicle as well as endanger nearby crew. Any oil thrown on a vehicle can be removed with WD-40 and paper towels.

Anyone with questions can contact the City of Fayetteville Transportation Division at (479) 575-8228 from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays.