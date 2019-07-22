Sewer Improvements To Close Maple Avenue Intersection In Springdale For A Month

Posted 4:15 am, July 22, 2019, by

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Starting today (July 22), an intersection on Maple Avenue will be closed for at least a month for sewer improvements.

Maple Avenue at Deaver Street will close so a second crew can begin the boring operation that is part of a sewer improvement project. The intersection is just west of Northwest Medical Center and just east of U.S. 71 Business.

The intersection will be fenced off and closed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week starting today. The closure is expected to run until Aug. 19.

No thru traffic will be allowed, but a single eastbound, right-turn lane will remain open for emergency vehicles only from Deaver Street to Maple Avenue.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area. Road signs will alert drivers to the closed sections and to detours.

Anyone with questions can call Springdale Water Utilities at (479) 751-5751.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.