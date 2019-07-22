× Sweden Drops Investigation Into Alleged Victim In A$AP Rocky Brawl

(CNN) — An investigation into the Swedish man allegedly involved in a brawl with US rapper A$AP Rocky has been dropped, the man’s lawyer, Magnus Stromberg, told CNN on Monday.

Stromberg said he had received written confirmation of this from the prosecutor, and while his client is relieved this was not unexpected.

“He has been the subject of an assault, but he has not committed a crime,” Stromberg said. CNN has contacted the Swedish prosecution service for independent confirmation but has yet to receive a response.

A$AP Rocky was detained on July 3 and is preparing to start his third week behind bars after his alleged involvement in the incident in Stockholm on June 30.

While Justin Bieber and US President Donald Trump are among the global figures to have called for the release of the 30-year-old rapper, authorities in Sweden say they will not be swayed by international pressure.

“The Swedish judicial system is completely independent and does not take into consideration outside pressure from politicians or others,” a spokesman for the Swedish prosecution authority told CNN on Sunday.

And, while Trump has offered to personally vouch for the 30-year-old rapper’s bail, the bail system does not exist in Sweden.

As Dennis Martinsson, a legal expert in Sweden, told CNN: “If you know the Swedish legal system you know that there is no bail system.”

“Actually, the Swedish constitution prevents any minister, even the Prime Minister, getting involved, or even saying something about an individual case,” he added.

It will be up to the prosecutor, Daniel Suneson, to decide by 4am ET Thursday whether A$AP Rocky — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — should be released, charged or kept in custody for longer.

At the heart of the investigation are videos posted by TMZ and others posted by the rapper of the brawl. His lawyer, Slobodan Jovicic, says he was defending himself after being assaulted and that his client is innocent.

Celebrities have also weighed in. Justin Bieber said on Twitter late Friday that he appreciated Trump lobbying Swedish authorities on behalf of the rapper.

“I want my friend out,” Bieber tweeted. “I appreciate you trying to help him. But while (you’re) at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages?”

Bieber was referencing the ongoing situation at the US-Mexico border, where some migrant children are being kept in detention centers. Trump has not responded to Bieber’s tweet.

The President’s involvement in the case came at the request of celebrities and the First Lady — the latest incident in which star influence has swayed Trump to make certain decisions.

Trump on Friday credited Melania Trump with bringing A$AP Rocky’s plight to his attention.

The President added: “Many members of the African American community have called me — friends of mine — and said, ‘Could you help?'”

Trump also revealed on Twitter that he spoke to Kanye West about the situation. And on Thursday, Kim Kardashian West thanked Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner for their efforts in trying to get A$AP Rocky released.