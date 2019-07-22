Top 5 Countdown: Offensive Line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To help you count down the days until football season arrives, the 5NEWS Sports crew has put together 11 different countdowns looking at players, coaches and games to be looking forward to this fall.

On Monday night, we took you through the top offensive lines that will go to battle in the trenches for local high school's in 2019.

#5: Fayetteville Bulldogs

Coming in at number five, it's the Purple Dogs. The high flying Fayetteville offense asks for a lot from the big guys up front, and a deep group of ten upperclassmen is ready to provide time for the pass game or open up gaps for their stable of backs. Senior Melvin Kumwenda looks to lead the squad after picking up all-conference honors last year.

#4: Rogers Mounties

Up next, it's another 7A West school, the Rogers Mounties. The Mounties are looking to take the next step this season, and, as they say, it all starts up front. Another seasoned group, the Rogers front is led by RJ Long, an All-State tackle last season who boasts a 545 pound squat and multiple D1 offers. The Mounties will also be bolstered by the return of Aaron Salinas and Jack Gillbreath, who both missed time last year.



#3: Har-Ber Wildcats

It's bounce back time in Springdale, and Har-Ber will look to bully opponents into submission with their power up front. Last season, Jake Streubing became the first ever freshman to pick up all-state first team honors at guard, and he already has offers from Memphis and SMU. Terrifying for the rest of the 7A, he's still growing, and is joined by a stable of upperclassmen to do the dirty work for what looks to be one of the top run games in the state.

#2: Bentonville West Wolverines

The big men from the 7A continue to dominate our rankings, as Bentonville West slots in at number 2. After years of leaning on skill positions, the Wolverines think this is the year that focus switches to line play. Gone are the Jadon Jacksons and Will Jarretts of the world, but West returns five core members of the offensive line, including senior tackle Ben Gann, coming off all-state honors last year. It's a new look for West, and it all starts up front.



#1: Booneville Bearcats

For our number one team on the list, the line has been their bread and butter for years. Expect more of the same from the Boonville Bearcats, fresh of a state championship. That famous option offense doesn't work without an impressive front, and this year should be more of the same, as a group of versatile upperclassmen who can play multiple spots on the line return, bigger stronger, and hungry for a repeat.

