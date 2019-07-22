× Vehicle Swerves Off Roadway, But Pair Inside Uninjured

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — An accident on Interstate-49 on Monday left a vehicle in a ravine but its occupants uninjured.

The accident happened just south of Exit 93 in Bentonville near Bella Vista about 10 a.m.

According to Arkansas State Police, two people were in the Chevrolet SUV when it ran off the road and down a ravine, ending up in a grove of trees.

The two people in the vehicle were uninjured, but paramedics checked them on scene, just in case.

The accident slowed traffic on Interstate 49 for a while, but all lanes remained opened and were soon flowing again.