14-Year-Old Muldrow Native Wins National Rodeo Title

MULDROW, Okla. (KFSM) — A 14-year-old Muldrow native won the World Championship at a Junior National Rodeo Event.

"It just runs through me, I can’t really explain it, I’ve never found anything else I like to do," said Tybo Watson.

Watson won first place in the Junior Boys Flag Racing Competition at the National Finals of the Little Britches Rodeo Association earlier this month in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

"My expectations were to make it to the short go because there are two rounds and then go to the little finals, they call it the short go," Watson said. "Once I got to the short go I was just trying to do my best from then on and see what happens."

Watson was named the Best Junior Flag Racer in the country.

"I just couldn’t say anything because I was too amazed," Watson said.

His future goals include attending college and being on the rodeo team while pursuing a degree in chemical engineering.