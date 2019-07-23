Areas In Chaffee Crossing To See Water Service Interruption This Week

CHAFFEE CROSSING (KFSM) — Work on the water distribution system will mean service interruption for certain areas of Chaffee Crossing on Wednesday (July 24).

The city of Fort Smith has issued water service interruption notices to the following areas:

7408 Buckhorn Street

11708 Sagebrush to 11724 Sagebrush

7301 Terry Street to 7425 Terry Street

The water service at these locations will be interrupted starting after 8 a.m. Wednesday. Service should be restored later that day.

The interruptions are so the city can work on the water distribution system.

Once service is resumed, water may appear discolored and may contain air bubbles. While this won’t have a health risk, flushing the faucets should help remove the air from the lines and improve the discoloration.

Those expecting interruptions may consider turning off electricity or gas to water heaters and other plumbing if they could be damaged during the interruption.

Consumers should note that all city workers for Fort Smith will be in Utility Department vehicles and uniforms and will be able to show photo identification upon request.

Anyone with questions can contact the System Control Center at (479) 784-2342.