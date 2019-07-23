CBS Sports: Razorbacks To Face TCU In Big 12-SEC Challenge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – A pair of old rivals will meet once again as Arkansas will take on TCU inside Bud Walton Arena as part of the upcoming Big 12-SEC Challenge.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein tweeted out the full list of matchups on Tuesday afternoon.

The Razorbacks and Horned Frogs have met 142 times in history but they have not faced one another since Arkansas left the Southwest Conference for the SEC in 1992. Arkansas leads the all time series 104-38 and won the last meeting in 1991.

