FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Emergency crews responded to a structure fire at Bright Technology in Fayetteville.

The plant is located off of Hwy. 16.

Crews say the fire is under control right now. Dozens of workers were seen leaving the plant around 3 p.m.

It is unclear at this time what caused the fire.

