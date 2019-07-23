Doug, Shelley McMillon Give $1 Million To Mercy Northwest Arkansas

ARKANSAS (TB&P) —Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and his wife Shelley are the latest family to contribute to Mercy’s Opening Doors capital campaign with a gift of $1 million. The fundraising campaign supports a $277 million expansion across Northwest Arkansas and includes the $141 million, seven-story hospital tower expansion under construction in Rogers.

Mercy announced the McMillon gift Monday (July 22).

“We’re so grateful to the McMillon family for seeing the importance of cardiac care and health care in general in Northwest Arkansas,” Clark Ellison, regional vice president of Mercy Health Foundation, said in a statement. “We are fortunate they want to be part of helping us advance health care, such an important cornerstone to sustainable growth in our community.”

Mercy said the McMillon family would have its name on the new heart unit in the hospital tower. The McMillon gift puts Mercy at approximately $20 million in philanthropic support toward a goal of $25 million in the campaign.

