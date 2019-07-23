× Fayetteville Library Group To Hold Fundraising Book Sale Aug. 3-4

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Friends of Fayetteville Public Library are planning a book sale to benefit the library.

The book sale will be Saturday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 4, from 1-5 p.m. The sale will take place in the lobby of the Fayetteville Public Library on Rock Street in downtown Fayetteville, as well as in the Friends Bookstore.

Prices will be 25 cents for pocket paperback books, 50 cents for trade paperback books and $1 for hardback books. There will also be a $5 “Fill a Bag” option on Sunday.

The sale will include more than 9,000 books. That includes three book carts of premium coffee table books for less than $10 each, according to a Facebook post of the Friends of FPL.

Proceeds from the sale will support the library, which is currently undergoing an expansion to add more than 82,000 square feet.

Those wanting more information on the book sale can call (479) 856-7104.