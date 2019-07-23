× Four Star Linebacker Commits To Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It has been a busy week for the future of the Arkansas football program, especially in the state of Tennessee.

For the third time in the past few days, the Razorbacks picked up a commitment from a Tennessee prospect as Martavius French announced his pledge to the Hogs.

Thanking God for every moment of this opportunity 🙏🏾….COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/aEfMFsTJjv — F R E N C H I E⚡️ (@ypcjuice2) July 23, 2019

French, a 6-foot-2, 240 pound senior from Memphis Whitehaven, is listed as a four-star prospect according to 247Sports and listed as the No. 14 inside linebacker prospect in the country. French chose the Razorbacks over offers from Florida, LSU, Oklahoma and others.

Over the weekend, Arkansas picked up commitments from linebacker Drew Francis and defensive end Tyrece Edwards, a pair of high school teammates at Knoxville West High School.

Arkansas currently has 14 commitments for the 2020 class and is ranked No. 30 on the 247Sports national ranking.