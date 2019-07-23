Pair Of Accidents Delayed Traffic On I-540 Southbound In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A pair of accidents stalled traffic on Interstate 540 southbound in Fort Smith during the morning rush Tuesday.

According to iDriveArkansas.com, the first accident was on I-540 southbound at the Kelley Highway exit about 7:25 a.m. The accident closed the outside lane, delaying traffic during morning rush on Tuesday (July 23).

The second accident occurred on the Arkansas River Bridge of I-540 southbound and involved several vehicles. A witness told 5NEWS that several ambulances and first responders responded to the scene.

The accident blocked the outside southbound lane of I-540, as well.

The Kelley Highway accident was cleared about 8:10 a.m., about the same time as State Police sent notice of the river bridge accident. The river bridge accident cleared about 8:37 a.m.

No injuries were reported in either accident.

