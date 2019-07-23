Police Investigating After Pedestrian Is Hit By Pickup In Fort Smith

Posted 7:51 am, July 23, 2019, by , Updated at 08:00AM, July 23, 2019

A woman was hit by a pickup outside Benson's Grill on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith on July 23, 2019. (Tori Johnson/KFSM)

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a pickup in front of a popular restaurant.

According to police dispatch, the call came in at 5:07 a.m. of a pedestrian hit by a pickup. Police confirmed a woman was hit by a pickup in front of Benson’s Grill on Rogers Avenue near 25th Street.

Aric Mitchell, spokesman for the Fort Smith Police, said the woman had several abrasions and a laceration to her head. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident, Mitchell said.

Police have closed lanes of traffic on Rogers Avenue so the investigation can continue, causing some traffic delays.

